WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022

Date: December 7, 2022

Format: Virtual

Presentation: Wednesday, December 7th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Please click here.

Oppenheimer 3rd Annual Virtual 5G Summit

Date: December 13, 2022

Format: Virtual

Presentation: Tuesday, December 13th at 9:05 a.m. ET

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Ondas' investor relations team at [email protected].

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the Federal Aviation Administration for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888-350-9994 x1019

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729522/Ondas-Holdings-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences



