ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. ( BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”) announced today the filing of a patent application for its EZ-G device to include an innovative double-faceted condom design. The double-faceted condom is designed to help treat various problems related to intimate relationships while making the sexual experience much more pleasurable for everyone involved.

BYND Cannasoft intends to design its double-faceted condom to enhance pleasure and comfort while increasing the use of protection during sex and lowering the number of sexually transmitted infections. According to the patent application, the condom will have a double pocket that will contain a lubricant that is released evenly when used. The advantage of this type of condom is the possibility of diluting the lubricants with natural oils, such as CBD, at low concentrations. The oil will be evenly dispersed which is designed to alleviate difficulties in intimate relationships and increase pleasure for both partners.

Post COVID-19, the condom market is expected to increase by more than USD 4 billion from 2021 to 2026, while the market’s growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%. Demand for condoms is increasing from both male and female consumers, and rising competition in the market has led vendors to focus actively on improving their R&D operations. Condom manufacturers also focus on differentiating themselves from their competitors by offering condoms with different flavors, sizes, textures, and materials.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft, said, “The filing of our patent application for the EZ-G device to include a double-faceted condom design could create additional value for BYND Cannasoft. Should we be successful with the examination of our patent application, the global condom market is fragmented, but growing significantly. Many of the leading vendors are opting for the acquisition of small and medium-sized vendors to increase their revenue share in the market. We will keep our shareholders updated on this new development.”

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company.

CRM Software

BYND owns and markets a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product, known as “Benefit CRM”. BYND’s Benefit CRM software enables small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities and asset management. BYND’s next-generation Benefit CRM platform is now ready for BETA testing.

Cannabis CRM

Building on its 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND has recently begun development of an innovative new CRM platform, designed specifically to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. This new platform will be the first of its kind for the medical cannabis field and the Company is confident it will transform the industry into a more organized, accessible and price transparent market. Data and information collected through the operation of the Cannabis Farm (see below) and the products it produces will allow BYND to test its new Cannabis CRM platform and adjust the platform as necessary. Additionally, operating the Cannabis Farm and selling medical cannabis will bring in additional revenue to further support BYND during the initial roll-out years of its cannabis CRM platform.

Medical Cannabis Business

BYND holds an initial approval from the Medical Cannabis Unit in the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel, for a contactless business license that allows trading in medical cannabis products without contact with the actual substance. This is a unique license that is held by only a limited number of companies in Israel. The Company is in the final stages of obtaining the full license and immediately after receiving it, the Company plans to operate through a licensed medical cannabis farm for the production of the Company's private label for various products and varieties. The products will be produced for the Company and marketed to the pharmacies while paying a commission to the grower for the cultivation and processing of the substance. The Company anticipates that if the license is received in the coming months, it will be possible to market the products immediately and capture a significant market share which can generate significant income for the Company.

