Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has completed the integration of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle that will be used for the Transporter-6 mission targeted for launch in December.

This flight will mark Momentus’ second demonstration mission of its Vigoride OSV. Mission priorities include hosting Caltech’s Space-based+Solar+Power+Project+payload, deploying Qosmosys’ Zeus-1 payload, and testing Vigoride’s performance in space.

“We aim to provide the infrastructure services to advance how humanity uses and explores space,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Like the early railroads, highways, and commercial air travel connected people and ideas and enabled movement and growth, space infrastructure will enable the same. Our second demonstration mission is the next step of many to come as we work toward bringing reliable space infrastructure services to market to support energy needs on Earth and in space, communications, remote sensing, and sustainability initiatives like debris removal.”

Both the Vigoride OSV and its Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) are next-generation systems that are enhanced from the previous versions that flew on the Company’s first demonstration mission earlier this year.

“We made improvements to our systems following continued ground testing, and after applying the lessons we learned from our first mission,” said Rood. “Our goal is to put our latest Orbital Service Vehicle through its paces in space, test its capabilities, and add more experience with how our technology performs in space so we can continue to improve our systems to meet the future needs of our customers.”

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006176/en/