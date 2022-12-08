Walgreens is extending its Same Day Delivery offering to fulfill orders 24-hours a day, seven days a week in markets across the country.* Now, customers can order from Walgreens.com%2FSameDayDelivery or the Walgreens app and receive an assortment of more than 27,000 items delivered in as little as one hour, no matter the time of day.**

Walgreens 24-Hour Same Day Delivery offers delivery of the most items for a 24-hour retail delivery service. The service comes to nearly 400 participating 24-hour Walgreens stores across the country and offers delivery of last-minute needs like groceries, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household essentials and more. Customers may select the nearest 24-hour location to place their order and the order will be fulfilled if in delivery range.

“Walgreens knows that taking care of health and wellbeing isn’t exclusive to business hours and that needs can pop up at any time of day – that's why we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with convenient and trusted solutions,” said Stefanie Kruse, group vice president of digital commerce, Walgreens. “As the place customers turn to for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door.”

To celebrate the launch, Walgreens is offering customers free delivery on orders of $20+ with code NOW20 through Dec. 10.***

Walgreens 24-Hour Same Day Delivery is a continued progression of the company’s convenient shopping solutions for customers. In November 2020, Walgreens launched Pickup in as little as 30 minutes in-store, curbside and via drive-thru and Same Day Delivery in as little as one hour beginning in May 2021. As the company continues to enhance the customer experience, Walgreens is currently piloting a 30-Minute Pickup Guarantee that covers the cost of shoppers’ baskets in New Mexico, Oklahoma and select Texas markets if the order is not ready for pickup within 30 minutes.****

Walgreens also offers same-day prescription delivery as a quick and convenient service for ready prescriptions. After filling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery by visiting Walgreens.com%2FPrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store. Patients may enroll for text message notifications that will send a delivery offering when your prescription is ready by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. Delivery fees vary by location.

When ordering retail items for 24-hour delivery through Walgreens.com or the Walgreens app, customers who are members of myWalgreens, the+company%27s+free+loyalty+program, can earn and redeem Walgreens Cash rewards, as well as use personalized digital coupons and saving offerings.

*24-hour Same Day Delivery is not currently available in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

**Delivery in as little as 1 hour based on national averages, actual times may vary. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Delivery or 1-hour Delivery is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for eligible items when your order is $35 or more (after promo codes and paperless coupons are applied and before taxes). However, delivery hours and order cut-off times may vary by store location. 24-hour delivery service is based on courier availability. Some deliveries may not be eligible for 1-hour Delivery or Delivery in as little as 1 hour due to delivery address, holidays, weather or other delivery constraints. Prescriptions are not eligible for 1-hour Delivery but may be eligible for delivery through Walgreens Express®. At this time, delivery of orders containing alcohol is limited to select IL and FL stores. Available delivery hours for select age-restricted items may vary by store location. Deliveries must either be entirely accepted or rejected. No partial order acceptance is permitted. Most deliveries do not require an individual's presence or signature. However, if your order contains an age-restricted item, you will be required to show a valid government ID to verify age. A signature may also be required to accept orders containing alcohol.

***Offer available only on qualifying same-day delivery orders on Walgreens.com with code NOW20. Valid up to 1 use per order on applicable delivery charges. The purchase requirement of $20 must be met in a single transaction, after discounts, and before taxes, shipping fees, store credit, and redemption dollars are applied. Offer does not apply to shipped orders, same-day pickup orders, photo orders, pharmacy, or taxes. Code cannot be combined with any other promotional codes on delivery charges. Orders must be placed by December 10th, 2022 11:59 pm Central Time to qualify. Timing is determined by Walgreens server clock. This offer does not apply to bulk orders, back ordered items, and out of stock items. Not redeemable for cash or transferable, cannot be redeemed in store and void where prohibited. Walgreens reserves the right to make changes to or discontinue this offer at any time.

****Refund offer valid 10/23/22- 1/31/23, exclusions and restrictions apply. Offer only available for online orders placed at eligible Walgreens locations between 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. local time and customer has selected “Pickup” as their fulfillment method. Customer must have received “Ready” notification at least 31 minutes past the time their order was placed based on Walgreens server clock. Limit one redemption/customer during a seven-day period, maximum refund of $50 per order. Eligible customers will receive instructions with their Pickup order to call a dedicated Walgreens Customer Care line to process a refund. Claim must be made within 7 days of the order placed. Customer will receive the refund to their original payment method within 5-7 days after claim is submitted. Refunds not eligible for Gift Cards, Alcohol, Rx Pickup orders, Rx portion of Rx+ Retail combined Pickup orders, Photo Pickup orders, or Photo portion of Photo+ Retail combined Pickup orders. Walgreens reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Refund, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures, human error or for any reason as determined by Walgreens in its sole discretion.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

