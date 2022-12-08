In the Pacific Northwest, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips are now available in Roseaurs, PCC, and University of Portland campus stores

Mozaics™ have been added to 37 locations across Canada, including Marchés Tau and Pomme Natural Market

In the New York area, Mozaics™ are now available in Gristedes and D'Agostino's stores

In the Mid-Atlantic, Mozaics™ are now available in Redner's Markets

In total, in Q4 Mozaics™ have been added to more than 109 retail doors and 300 total distribution points ("TDP")

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips have added more than 109 doors of distribution and 300 TDP in Q4 2022. In Q2-Q3 2022, an additional 643 doors and more than 2,506 TDP were secured through UNFI and KeHe. In total, 752 doors and 2,806 TDP in new distribution have been added for Mozaics™ in 2022.

Mozaics™ are now available in the following new grocery retailers in the US and Canada:

Redners (Mid-Atlantic) - three SKUs, 30 doors (+90 TDP)

- three SKUs, 30 doors (+90 TDP) Gristedes (New York City) - three SKUs, 18 doors (+54 TDP)

- three SKUs, 18 doors (+54 TDP) D‘Agostino's (New York City) - three SKUs, 11 doors (+33 TDP)

- three SKUs, 11 doors (+33 TDP) PCC (Northwest) - two SKUs, five doors (+10 TDP)

- two SKUs, five doors (+10 TDP) Donelan's (New England/Littleton, MA) - three SKUs, four doors (+12 TDP)

- three SKUs, four doors (+12 TDP) Roseaurs/Huckleberry's (Pacific Northwest) - one SKU, three doors (+3 TDP)

- one SKU, three doors (+3 TDP) University of Portland (Portland, OR) - three SKUs of Mozaics™ 0.75 oz single-serving size (+6 TDP)

- three SKUs of Mozaics™ 0.75 oz single-serving size (+6 TDP) Across Canada: Pomme Natural Market, Marchés Tau, Alimentex, Aliments True Health, Avril, Cabbagetown Organics, Country Grocer, Eat Pure Market, EOL Naturals, Fiesta Farms, Green Tree Health, Hanna's Hut, Harmony Whole Foods, Kelly's Nutrition Centre, Lifestyle Select, Metro Plus, Metro Supermarché Marquis, Mission Santé, National Food Shop, Naturally Bulk, Nature's Emporium, Paradise Fields, Roots Natural, Sequoia on Trinity, Supermarché Main, The Garden Basket, The Market on Millstream, Truly Healthy Nutrition, Le Vrac Du Marché, and Young Brothers - 37 doors (+92 TDP)

"We are thrilled to see consumers and retailers love Mozaics™, packed with real veggies you can SEE in each tasty chip," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Last year, we upped our game with sustainable NEO Plastics packaging film that degrades in any waste stream without added processing. All of our Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, including our new bilingual Canadian line, are packaged in NEO Plastics film, giving customers not only more nutrition but more sustainability from their new favorite chips!"

Mozaics™ Bilingual Canadian Packaging in Pomme Natural Markets, British Columbia

Customers interested in finding Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips at a store near them can consult the Mozaics™ store locator for retail grocery locations carrying Mozaics™ near them or order online at Amazon.com and PlantingHopeBrands.com.

Stores and foodservice locations in the US and Canada interested in carrying Mozaics™ can contact the Planting Hope team at [email protected] for more information or a distributor near them. Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips are carried through distributors nationwide, including KeHe, UNFI, and Faire.com, and in Canada through EcoIdeas. A full product catalog of Planting Hope products, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, and our other brands including Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks is available here: Planting Hope 2022 Product Catalog.

About Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips deliver a guilt-free popped chip packed with real veggies you can SEE in each chip! Delicious AND nutritious, Mozaics™ provide 4g of plant protein in every serving and are a good source of dietary fiber. Popped not fried, Mozaics™ are lower in calories and fat than traditional potato chips or ‘veggie' chips. Mozaics™ are vegan, free from the top 14 allergens, and are made in a peanut and tree nut-free facility. Non-GMO Verified, OU kosher-certified, gluten-free certified, Plant Based Foods Association Certified. All Mozaics™ chips are packaged in NEO Plastics packaging film, a new sustainable clean energy packaging solution designed to convert into energy within a landfill.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Products from Planting Hope brands are available in more than 9,500 doors and more than 60,000 total distribution points at grocery retailers throughout North America, and are carried by key distributors to grocery, foodservice, and cafés. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

[email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

