Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the BofA Securities Biotech SMID Cap Conference

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. ( INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 8:00-8:30am ET.

A replay of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the event.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. ( INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ701, a potential first-in-class enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
[email protected]

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcwNjQwNCM1MjkwOTQzIzIyMDA3ODc=
Inozyme-Pharma-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles