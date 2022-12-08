NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Argus Research Co (“Argus”) issues Equity Research Report onSociety Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) ( SOPA), SEA’s leading data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem.

Click here to view the full Argus Research Co Equity Research Report.

Summary Points:

• Compelling fair value valuation. Applying a 4 times revenue multiple to its 2023E revenue run-rate forecast of $60 mn, adjusting for $23 million in net cash and estimating share count of 34 mn at 2023E, Argus arrives at a fair value estimate for SOPA of $7.50 per share.

• Breakout year on year revenue growth in 3Q 2022. 3Q 2022 revenues were $2.1 mn, up from $83,000 in 3Q 2021, reflecting a rapidly accelerating platform rollout.

• Accelerating 2022 and 2023 revenue projections. Argus forecasts 2022 revenues of $7 mn and 2023 revenue of $40 mn, driven by on-line travel booking and digital marketing. Argus forecasts Society Points to accelerate revenue growth with a revenue run rate of $60 mn by 2023E.

• Healthy balance sheet. SoPa had cash of $23.0 mn and shareholders’ equity of $27.6 mn.

• Significant onboarding of consumers and merchants. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 200,000 registered merchants/brands. Argus sees SoPa building critical mass in its user base to support its loyalty program.

• Material revenue generating acquisitions. In 3Q 2022, Society Pass closed 4 acquisitions of consumer-focused businesses, highlighted by Singapore-based Gorilla Networks, a blockchain and web3 technology-enabled mobile telecommunications operator; Thoughtful Media, a Bangkok-based, social media platform; Philippines-based Mangan Group, which offers restaurant delivery services; and NusaTrip, an Indonesia-based online travel-booking site.

• Society Points loyalty platform rollout. SoPa integrates these diverse businesses by attracting and retaining customers through an open-loop loyalty program, Society Points, which is expected to launch in 1Q 2023. SoPa announced a partnership with CoinSmart to add crypto payments capabilities and integration with Stripe’s financial payment infrastructure, which simplifies payment flow, accepts payments in multiple currencies, and features anti-fraud technology.

• Travel Vertical. In August 2022, SoPa acquired NusaTrip, the 1st IATA-accredited Indonesian online travel agency. Leveraging its first-mover advantage among Indonesian corporate and retail customers, NusaTrip has engaged with +80 million unique visitors, and onboarded more than 1.2 million registered users, 500 airlines, and 200,000 hotels globally.

• Digital Marketing Vertical. In July 2022, SoPa acquired Thailand-based Thoughtful Media, a social commerce-focused Multi-Platform Network, which recorded revenues of $5.8 million in 2021 and uploaded over 675,000 videos with over 80 billion video views since 2010. The network of 263 YouTube channels has onboarded over 85 million subscribers. Argus sees digital advertising enhancing Society Points and SoPa ecosystem via data-driven marketing campaigns.

• Food and Beverage Vertical. In July 2022, SoPa acquired Mangan, a Philippines local restaurant delivery service. Mangan has generated +100,000 app downloads and onboarded +500,000 registered consumers, +80,000 social media followers, and +1,200 registered restaurants.

• Telecommunications Vertical. In June 2022, SoPa acquired Singapore-based Gorilla Networks and will incorporate Gorilla’s blockchain/web3 technology onto its ecosystem. Consumers can convert unused mobile data into digital assets that can be redeemed for eVouchers or other VAS.

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore,Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information on Society Pass, please check out:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

PRecious Communications

[email protected]



