EDISON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, is pleased to announce that Nepenthe Wellness Center has chosen Zerify Meet as HIPAA compliant secure video conferencing platform.

"Zerify Meet allows me to run my practice knowing that all patient information is kept safe,” says Nicolle Croom-Pernavas, managing director of Nepenthe Wellness Center. “It streamlines the telemedicine service with its easy-to-use client that doesn't require any complicated installation. Zerify has helped us launch services across our entire state with minimal effort.”

“Healthcare organizations have become a favorite target of cybercriminals who target not only the organization itself but also third-party telemedicine platforms and providers, putting patient records at increased risk,” says Mark Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Zerify Meet is the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

About Nepenthe Wellness Center

At Nepenthe Wellness Center, we believe that good health is everyone’s right. We focus on advanced treatments that target the underlying problems, not just the symptoms, and take a compassionate stance toward treating our patients. Visit https://www.nepenthewellness.com/ to learn more.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify has built three offerings to ensure data is protected through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet, the industry’s only Zero Trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications easily.

Matt Culbertson

[email protected]