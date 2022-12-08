CBIZ%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announces that nominations are now open for its third-annual Women Transforming Business Award. The award, powered by CBIZ%26rsquo%3Bs+Women%27s+Advantage ("CWA"), honors leaders who have driven significant change within their organizations and communities in four categories: financial strength, innovation, culture and community impact. Nominations are now open, and finalists will be announced on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023. Finalists will be recognized, and winners announced in a virtual event at the beginning of May, 2023.

The Women Transforming Business award recognizes the work of women business leaders who mirror the philosophy of CBIZ Women’s Advantage (CWA), a program established by CBIZ in 2007 to support the advancement of women in business through professional development, mentorship and networking.

CWA established The Women Transforming Business Award in 2020 to recognize leaders who were innovating and driving change during the most tumultuous times of the pandemic. Today, this award honors women excelling in business but serves as a source of inspiration for the future generation of leaders.

"The Women Transforming Business Award continues to be an important platform to spotlight women driving transformational change within their organizations and beyond," said Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ. "These leaders serve as role models, innovators and change makers. Through their strength and fortitude, they are shaping their businesses, improving their communities, and making a profound impact on the people with whom they serve and work. CBIZ is honored to celebrate these leaders.”

The public is encouraged to nominate women who have demonstrated transformational impact on their businesses during the past year from now until January 31, 2023. To submit a nomination or learn more about the WTBA program, please click here.

