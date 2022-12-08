NICE Actimize, a %3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall global Leader in its report titled “SPARK Matrix™: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring, 2022” for the third consecutive year. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report, which provided competitive analysis and a ranking of 21 global trade surveillance vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, scored NICE Actimize highest across Technology Excellence and Customer Impact performance metrics. To download a complimentary copy, click+here.

The Quadrant Knowledge report, in positioning NICE Actimize and its SURVEIL-X+Holistic+Conduct+Surveillance+Suite, cited numerous strengths, stating, “The company offers the SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance Suite that analyses and correlates all trade-related data, detects all forms of risky behavior, and ensures regulatory compliance. SURVEIL-X offers comprehensive surveillance coverage, real-time data integration from various data sources and communications, AI-Powered analytic techniques, support in trade regulatory compliance and case management, and alerting and story visualization.

Additionally, the report noted, “SURVEIL-X’s AI-powered advanced analytics techniques significantly reduce false positives by helping in analyzing, understanding, and revealing the meaning of conversations. The suite enables users to leverage unsupervised machine learning for anomaly detection and address previously undetected suspicious behaviors, optimize analytics to strengthen detection and accelerate innovation, develop custom analytic models, alert visualization, and distribution rules to address the unique policies and business requirements.”

Explained Vishal Jagasia, Senior Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “NICE Actimize’s customers recognize the SURVEIL-X platform for its ease of deployment, integration and interoperability, overall technology experience and customer value proposition, and its customization capabilities to meet their business-specific needs. The company is also highly known for its holistic market surveillance approach backed up by advanced market visualization, advanced analytics, and out-of-the-box coverage capabilities.”

“As compliance teams continue their digital transformation, NICE Actimize continues to invest in advanced AI and in self-development tools for both traditional and machine-learning-based analytics to help firms unlock their conduct-related enterprise data,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “With its new AI-powered version of SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct and Trade Surveillance solution, NICE Actimize offers next level surveillance and risk detection capabilities at scalability, with even better detection coverage, reduced false positives, and the ability to monitor unified communications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor ranks related to their competitors along several axes representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact. These coordinates are then used to create the final SPARK Matrix.

