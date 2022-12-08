RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its new Device as a Service (DaaS) offering which allows businesses to easily procure and deploy phone, video, rooms, and contact center hardware from leading providers – including Logitech, Poly, Jabra, and Yealink. At a low upfront cost with streamlined procurement from a single vendor, predictable recurring pricing, simpler device management, and software upgrades – DaaS makes it easy for customers to complement their RingCentral MVP, Rooms, or Contact Center solutions with the right hardware options.

With hybrid work becoming a focus for many organizations, RingCentral enables organizations to more easily transform their office spaces into dynamically enabled video environments. DaaS extends RingCentral Video and Rooms offerings, and allows customers to have the same great video experience in a conference room that they already have in a home office or on the go. With DaaS, meeting room participants will now have access to the latest hardware–allowing them to connect faster and collaborate more efficiently wherever they choose to work.

“With access to hardware options from leading partners, RingCentral customers can ensure they are offering the best communications experiences for all employees across their organization,” said Michael Helmbrecht, vice president of video product management at RingCentral. “The technology needed to power the hybrid workplace, whether people are at home or in the office, is rapidly changing. In an environment where employee interaction has shifted dramatically, having access to the latest hardware and software quickly and inexpensively is important. Thanks to collaboration and partnership with some of the industry’s most trusted hardware partners, we can help our customers deploy proper hybrid work solutions ensuring employees feel seen and heard no matter where they work.”

Key benefits of using RingCentral Device as a Service™

As hardware devices age, they become prone to failure, resulting in downtime or additional costs when new upgrade equipment is needed. DaaS gives customers more flexibility by outsourcing device management responsibilities and helping customers with a cost-effective way of acquiring the latest hardware. Other benefits include:

Low Upfront Cost of Deployment -With a new monthly pricing structure, RingCentral Device as a Service lets customers expand the reach of the latest video and voice communications to all employees at a lower cost. Customers can now avoid large upfront investments to get the hardware they need and then convert the extra budget to other more strategic IT investments.

-With a new monthly pricing structure, RingCentral Device as a Service lets customers expand the reach of the latest video and voice communications to all employees at a lower cost. Customers can now avoid large upfront investments to get the hardware they need and then convert the extra budget to other more strategic IT investments. Streamlined Purchasing, Fulfillment, and Support - With RingCentral Device as a Service, customers will have the ease of mind knowing that one vendor is handling all of their hardware needs–from shipping to service and recovery. If a piece of hardware is experiencing any issues, RingCentral will help to troubleshoot or replace it–ensuring customers will not be offline for long.

- With RingCentral Device as a Service, customers will have the ease of mind knowing that one vendor is handling all of their hardware needs–from shipping to service and recovery. If a piece of hardware is experiencing any issues, RingCentral will help to troubleshoot or replace it–ensuring customers will not be offline for long. Easy Upgrades to the Latest Hardware - Historically, companies have had to make hefty investments with multiple vendors in order to procure hardware systems outright, which often led to complex contract maintenance and laborious upgrade cycles. With RingCentral Device as a Service, there is no more waiting for a product to reach the end of its lifecycle. When hardware partners release new features that complement existing software, customers can upgrade to the latest equipment quickly.

- Historically, companies have had to make hefty investments with multiple vendors in order to procure hardware systems outright, which often led to complex contract maintenance and laborious upgrade cycles. With RingCentral Device as a Service, there is no more waiting for a product to reach the end of its lifecycle. When hardware partners release new features that complement existing software, customers can upgrade to the latest equipment quickly. Options from Leading Hardware Providers - With a wide ecosystem of choice at their fingertips, RingCentral customers can select their preferred devices from leading hardware providers, including Logitech, Poly, Jabra and Yealink. These include headsets (used often with RingCentral Contact Center) and video conferencing hardware (used often with RingCentral Rooms.)

“With Device as a Service, RingCentral customers–from SMBs to midmarket to enterprise–can now easily deploy hardware at a lower upfront cost. By procuring hardware with RingCentral, customers will no longer need to worry about dealing with multiple vendors for their hardware needs. This will save time and streamline procurement,” said Diane Myers, principal analyst for Metrigy, an independent research firm.

Availability

RingCentral Device as a Service (DaaS) is available now for U.S. based customers. For more information, visit the RingCentral DaaS page. Products include headsets ranging from a low monthly cost of $3.50 to $18.50 per month, and RingCentral Rooms™ video hardware that range from $96.00 a month to $336.00 a month for larger RingCentral Rooms equipment.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

