Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, has released a recording and transcript of John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series.

Topics include:

How Soluna’s data centers can help support the growth of renewable energy on the electric grid.

The outlook for green Bitcoin mining following the recent market turbulence.

Future market structures and incentives to balance a majority renewable energy grid.

An update on Soluna’s flagship project, Project Dorothy, as the project continues to progress toward energization in Texas.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com%2Fsolunaholdings and Twitter %40SolunaHoldings.

