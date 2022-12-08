AWS re:Invent 2022 – Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced a five-year extension of its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). During this week’s AWS re:Invent 2022, Splunk was also named the ISV Partner of the Year in North America at the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards and revealed a public preview of the Splunk Add-on for Amazon Security Lake.

“Together with AWS, Splunk is committed to enabling joint customers to innovate with confidence, migrate and modernize existing environments, and safely scale without limits,” said Gretchen O’Hara, vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. “For 10 years we have been better together, and we look forward to helping organizations worldwide solve their most significant business data challenges. This work would not have been possible without the long-standing strategic collaboration between our organizations. We are honored to be recognized as the ISV Partner of the Year in North America winner as well.”

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. The Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. This regional award spotlights Splunk’s dedication and commitment to customer obsession.

“The strength of our collaboration with Splunk is amplified by our commitment to co-innovation and exceptional, data-driven outcomes for our joint customers,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “The focus of our collaboration is fueled by supporting our customers’ cloud migration journey, sustainability initiatives and strategies that expedite digital transformation and drive success.”

Splunk Announces Amazon Security Lake Support

Splunk has released a public preview of the Splunk+Add-on for Amazon Security Lake to the Splunkbase content marketplace. Announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 earlier this week, Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications. With support for the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) open standard, Amazon Security Lake helps reduce the complexity and costs for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address a variety of security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response. With Splunk Add-on for Amazon Security Lake, customers can use Splunk to easily ingest the OCSF-compliant data in Amazon Security Lake data to address security use cases, enabling security teams to more easily use this data to improve threat detection, investigation and response. Splunk is an early supporter of Amazon Security Lake and a leading contributor to the community implementing the OCSF open standard that benefits the broader cybersecurity community.

Joint Splunk and AWS customers can benefit significantly from this support as it delivers benefits of OCSF, namely the simplification of sharing and analyzing disparate security data by eliminating the step of normalizing the data first. By storing data in OCSF-compliant format, Amazon Security Lake helps simplify the work customers must perform to ingest and analyze security data with Splunk by being a single feed of security data to manage versus customers needing to manage multiple services coming from AWS or other security solutions.

For more information on Splunk and AWS, visit the Splunk+website or visit AWS+Marketplace. AWS re:Invent attendees can also visit Splunk%26rsquo%3Bs+AWS+re%3AInvent+2022+page and visit the Splunk booth #3516.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to statements regarding Splunk’s strategic collaboration with AWS and any anticipated benefits, capabilities, results and future opportunities that the strategic collaboration can bring to us and our customers; and statements regarding our products, technology and ongoing product development. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Splunk’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Splunk’s other filings with the SEC. Splunk does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005393/en/