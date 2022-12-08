CINCINNATI, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), today announced that Ali Fattom, Ph.D., will present at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2022 in San Diego, California on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Dr. Fattom will present an overview and current progress of BWV-201, a live attenuated, intranasally delivered, serotype independent Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate for the prevention of acute otitis media (“AOM”), pneumococcal pneumonia, and invasive pneumococcal disease.



Session details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 1:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Title: A Combinatorial Live Attenuated Vaccine Strategy Against Pneumonia and Otitis Media BWV Participant: Ali Fattom, Ph.D.

“This program has made significant clinical development progress this year, and we are very excited to showcase our technology at such a prestigious event,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water Vaccines. “Although our primary targets of this vaccine remain AOM and pneumococcal pneumonia, data from the original publication for this vaccine suggests that BWV-201 may also protect against invasive pneumococcal disease. We look forward to sharing our strategy with all colleagues in attendance and further advancing this program into clinical trials.”

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, St. Jude Children's Hospital, and The University of Texas Health San Antonio. The Company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. The Company is also developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with UT Health San Antonio to prevent infection and reduce the need for antibiotic treatment associated with contracting Chlamydia disease. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

