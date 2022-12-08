Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading healthcare educator, today announced that the management will participate in BMO’s 2022 Growth and ESG Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, a non-deal roadshow hosted by Baird in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer of Adtalem, will take part in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at BMO’s 2022 Growth & ESG Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:00 pm ET on Dec. 6, 2022 and will be webcast live for registered conference participants. A replay of the webcast will be made available in the Investor+Relations section of Adtalem’s website at 4:00 pm ET on Dec. 6, 2022 and will be accessible for 30 days.

About Adtalem Global Education

