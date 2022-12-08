Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that Verint Intelligent Interviewing™ was recognized for customer value leadership in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Employee Engagement in the Contact Center Industry evaluation.

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition of excellence in best practices for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. By strategically broadening their product portfolios, leading companies advance the overall market.

“Verint Intelligent Interviewing is a solid example of superior price-performance value in an employee engagement solution. It targets a significant, yet largely unaddressed cost contributor in the contact center industry, which is mastering the intricacies of successfully hiring candidates that are the best fit for the position in the first place as preventative churn management,” said Nancy Jamison, senior industry director information communication technologies, Frost & Sullivan. “This is especially important given the current global talent crunch that enterprises are competing for in the contact center as well as the specialized talent required in specific vertical markets – such as healthcare, legal, technical support, or back-office work.”

“We’re proud to be recognized for the advanced recruiting capabilities Verint Intelligent Interviewing brings to the customer engagement industry,” says Verint’s Paul Noone, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Now organizations can elevate candidate quality and employee engagement, accelerate speed-to-hire and enhance employee retention through automated, analytics-driven candidate screening to reduce the risk of mis-hiring.”

Verint+Intelligent+Interviewing is a component of Verint Workforce Management™ and delivers an online interviewing capability that effectively identifies candidates who are more likely to exceed key performance indicators and stay longer in their roles. The solution is engineered to drive candidates through the recruitment process in its entirety and aggregate the necessary data for the optimal hiring decision. Using advanced AI and predictive analytics, Verint Intelligent Interviewing helps assess the skills needed and promotes engagement with candidates earlier in the hiring process to gauge aptitude to ensure job satisfaction and success. This is critically important to contact centers that require language proficiency, engagement, enthusiasm, empathy, and alertness among other “soft” skills needed to deliver exceptional customer experience.

Download the report here.

