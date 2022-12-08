Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for December appearances and activities.

Date: Monday-Thursday, December 5-8, 2022

Location: Hotel Del Coronado; Coronado, CA

Event Details: The Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) brings together industry experts to discuss current and future electrification advancements in the vehicle industry. Discussions on both the business and technical fronts will occur throughout the event and attendees will have networking opportunities to understand current business outlooks and future forecasts. Amprius representatives will be attending the event as participants.

Janney Energy Transition Forum

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, December 13-14, 2022

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco; San Francisco, CA

Event Details: The Janney Energy Transition Forum brings together some of the top lithium battery, storage, solar, and EV infrastructure developers in the country to meet with the Janney team and other investors.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005319/en/