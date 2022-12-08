Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today extended congratulations to Chief Executive Officer, Richard T. Marabito, for being+honored+by+%3Ci%3EMetal+Center+News%3C%2Fi%3E as the 2022 Service Center Executive of the Year.

This recognition, extended annually, is awarded to “an individual whose career and company represent a model for the rest of the industry.” This is the second time Olympic Steel leadership has been recognized by this honor. The first Service Center Executive of the Year award was presented in 1997 to then Olympic Steel Chief Executive Officer (now Executive Chairman) Michael D. Siegal.

“Our goal for the past two-plus decades through our Executive of the Year award has been to shine a light on service center excellence and to educate and inspire our readers. Olympic Steel has experienced significant growth, both in terms of revenue and scope of business, under Rick’s leadership before and since becoming CEO,” said Dan Markham, Metal Center News Editor-in-Chief. “Additionally, Rick has served as a leader for the industry as a whole given his position as Chairman of the Metals Service Center Institute. It is for these reasons, among many, we have selected Rick as the latest recipient of the distribution industry’s highest honor.”

“Rick has dedicated much of his career to our industry and the success of Olympic Steel. His clear vision, tireless commitment and inspirational leadership are fueling our safe, sustainable and profitable growth,” said Andrew S. Greiff, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re thrilled for Rick and this well-deserved recognition. He has ushered in a period of notable transformation across our enterprise.”

“Rick’s disciplined approach to fundamental operating principles and his focus on Olympic Steel’s culture are yielding returns for our stakeholders,” said Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and support his strategic vision for our Company’s growth and diversification. We’re pleased to see him recognized for his outstanding leadership.”

Mr. Marabito joined Olympic Steel in 1994, serving as Chief Financial Officer from March 2000 through 2018 and as Chief Executive Officer since 2019.

Mr. Marabito serves as Chairman of the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI), on the Board of Directors at professional advisory services provider CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) and on the Board of Trustees at the University of Mount Union.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from more than 42 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

