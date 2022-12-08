Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, announced today that the Company will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. CRA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul+Maleh is scheduled to present at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor+relations+website. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel+Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad+Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

