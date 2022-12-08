Sigma+Additive+Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (EDN) by EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology. This enables Sigma to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (APIs).

The EDN partner program streamlines services and tools to allow Sigma to expand its software offering via the EOS digital thread from data preparation, machine management, process data acquisition, and reporting. EDN also provides access to API documentation, code samples, dedicated support by solution experts and access to virtual EOS systems for testing and integration validation.

According to Sigma’s General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr, “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions. EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”

Stated Mirco Schöpf, Product Line Manager Software, EOS, “We are very pleased to welcome Sigma Additive Solutions to the EDN partner program. EOS believes open software interfaces have a strong impact on the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in general and provide opportunities to speed up industrialization. We created the EOS Developer Network (EDN) to support the AM software community to build seamlessly integrated software products that add to the powerful foundation EOS has built.”

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology to manufacturers around the world. Connecting high quality production efficiency with its pioneering innovation and sustainable practices, the independent company formed in 1989 will shape the future of manufacturing. Powered by its platform-driven digital value network of machines and a holistic portfolio of services, materials and processes, EOS is deeply committed to fulfilling its customers’ needs and acting responsibly for our planet. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eos.info%2Fen.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQATM) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® and Sigma’s ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing. Sigma disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma’s forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of Sigma's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

