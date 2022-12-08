Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 17th Annual Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Investor Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in San Francisco, California. The presentation is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation will also be available online via a webinar. Registration for the conference can be completed at the Singular Research website at https%3A%2F%2Fsingularresearch.com. A link to registration can also be found on the Investor Relations section of the Luna website at www.lunainc.com prior to the event.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

