Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and a global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China. As a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), the site will house staff responsible for enhancing local customer support, sales, and marketing efforts. It will also serve as an application lab for regional customers developing GaN-based power systems as well as global R&D efforts. The office will be overseen by Kenny Yim, Transphorm’s current Vice President of Asia Sales, as he also assumes the role of General Manager, China. He will be supported by Chun Hung Ho, Head of Applications, Asia, and seven-year-veteran of Transphorm.

“China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia house several dynamic industries re-imagining power electronics through high performance GaN. Shenzhen also stands as a major electronics technology hub within China,” said Kenny. “Establishing a formal presence in the city is critical to our growth strategy as our customers look to leverage the region’s power electronics innovation. Having an application lab there allows us to easily tap into the nearshore engineering talent pool while better supporting customers at their own local design centers. It’s a win-win for all.”

As a leader in high voltage GaN power semiconductors, Transphorm offers an unmatched GaN device portfolio able to address the power spectrum from 45 W to 10 kW+. As a result, the company supplies to product manufacturers operating in the broadest range of markets from adapters and computing to broad industrial and automotive. Recently announced customer products—65+W+power+adapters and a medical+energy+storage+device—were designed and manufactured in the APAC region, emphasizing the importance of Transphorm expanding its capabilities there.

“The power GaN market is expected+to+reach+2+billion+USD+by+2027, according to research firm Yole Intelligence. The demand for our GaN products and resources is rising in tandem,” said Tushar Dhayagude, VP WW Sales, Transphorm. “We’re committed to helping our customers achieve their goals and understand that this commitment calls for dedicated field support. With that in mind, Shenzhen proved to be the optimal place to open our formal Transphorm APAC facility. We’re proud to now be an official part of the technology community in Shenzhen and look forward to successfully scaling our presence.”

As stated above, Kenny will lead the new lab as General Manager of China. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, more than a decade of that gained while working for Transphorm heading up sales in the APAC region. He and his Asia team are credited with helping Transphorm develop numerous customer relationships in various markets such as power adapters, data centers, gaming, blockchain computing, and renewable energy. Kenny previously held sales positions with global semiconductor companies Cree Inc. (now Wolfspeed) and International Rectifier prior to its acquisition by Infineon.

Regarding Kenny’s new role, Co-founder and President Primit Parikh commented, “Kenny’s contributions over the past ten years at Transphorm have been instrumental in our overall customer adoption to date. His efforts in Asia, China in particular, have enabled us to pioneer the adoption of GaN across the power spectrum from low power to high power, including in key patented solutions such as the Totem Pole PFC and a variety of other power topologies.”

The new office is fully operational and already serving our broad customer base in China.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @Transphorm_GaN.

