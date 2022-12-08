Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Dr. Olga Ankindinova as a director and engaged Dr. Ankindinova as a project geologist and technical advisor.

Dr. Ankindinova holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geology and a Master’s degree in Marine Geology with an emphasis on stream sediment transport and accumulation. Her Ph.D. project at Memorial University of Newfoundland was focused on High-Resolution Sequence Stratigraphy of the world’s largest anoxic basin and involved work with geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets. Her work was published in various journals, including Marine Geology and Paleo3 and was presented at national and international conferences.

Dr. Ankindinova has worked on a number of projects, including as a specialist in sedimentation in different depositional environments. She previously worked with Husky Energy Inc. in St. John’s, in the Development Team (Offshore Newfoundland), focusing on development optimization and well planning.

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, states “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ankindinova to Hawkmoon Resources’ leadership team. Her comprehensive understanding of Hawkmoon’s new Barriere and Gilnockie projects is a significant advantage to the Company. Dr. Ankindinova is passionate about solving complex geological problems and paleo-reconstructions. She was twice awarded the Chevron Canada Rising Star Award.”

New Projects

The Company recently sold its portion of the Lava Gold Project in Quebec to Elysian Capital Corp. (“Elysian”) for proceeds of $25,000 in cash and $25,000 worth of common shares of Elysian, such shares to be issued on or before the date on which Elysian completes a going public transaction. With the cash proceeds from such sale, Hawkmoon has acquired 100% interests in the Barriere and Gilnockie projects from Strata GeoData Services Ltd (“SGDS-Hive”) for $42,144 and $21,425, respectively.

Barriere

The Barriere project consists of 32.5 square kilometres of mineral claims located 45 minutes North of the city of Kamloops and 7km West of North Barriere Lake. The area is highly accessible due to the network of all-weather roads and forestry service roads that are well maintained in the summer months. The area has been explored for the past 40 years and hosts several sulphide and polymetallic deposits, some of which became small scale workings in the early 1900s.

Historical work on the project has identified several targets with anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead from various mineral showings in the area. Geochemical assessment of samples taken from the Joe showing in 1986 by Foran Mining yielded 2.1 grams per ton (“g/t”) of gold, 164.2 g/t silver, and 6.3% lead. Drilling performed by Cominco in 1978 south of the Rainbow/Copper cliff showing yielded 0.3% copper, 0.61% lead, 1.40% zinc, and 13.7 grams per ton silver over 1m (from 127.2m to 128.2m downhole). Another hole produced 4.09% copper, 10.6 g/t of silver, and 0.34 g/t of gold over 0.5m (from 103.8 to 104.3m downhole). These showings continue to be of interest for further exploration. A total of ten historical mineral targets has been identified but remain underexplored using modern methods, or unified into one collective project area so they can be studied in unison.

Recent work on the Barriere project by SGDS-Hive has confirmed the presence of several of the mineral showings returning values up to 8 g/t silver, 0.4% zinc and 0.5% copper from zones around the Rainbow showing.

Gilnockie

The Gilnockie project covers a package of land in southeastern British Columbia that is prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper deposits. The area is principally subdued, with rounded, forested mountains. A large network of roads and trails create excellent access due to widespread logging activity over the last three decades.

The project lies within the Purcell anticlinorium, a gently north-plunging structure that is cored by Paleoproterozoic sedimentary and minor volcanic rocks of the Purcell Supergroup. Belt-Purcell rocks host a variety of base-metal mineralization styles genetically related to basin evolution and deformation, with principal deposit types including the lead–zinc–silver sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX) mineralization at the Sullivan Mine (Kimberley, British Columbia), certain mesothermal lead–zinc–silver veins of the Coeur d’Alene district, Idaho, deposits of the Idaho cobalt belt (e. g., Blackbird), sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposits at Spar Lake, Montanore, and Rock Creek, Montana, and the copper–cobalt–silver mineralization at Black Butte (Sheep Creek) in the Helena embayment, Montana. Sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver mineralization is common in the Middle Creston strata that lie within the project is a correlative lithostratigraphic unit of the Ravalli Group of western Montana.

The Ravalli Group hosts the largest sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposits of the Belt-Purcell Supergroup. Sediment-hosted stratiform copper deposits are important sources of copper, cobalt, and silver and, in recent years, have accounted for 15 to 23% of global copper production, second only to porphyry copper and related deposits.

Previous work programs within the project and surrounding area identify areas of anomalous geochemistry (rock, soils, silts), and favorable geology and structures. Historical diamond drilling confirmed mineralization with vertical mineral zoning where copper was vertically zoned with pyrite and galena; bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, and copper oxides in abundance.

Recent work on the Barriere project by SGDS Hive has confirmed values up to 0.2% copper, 6 g/t silver and 48.8g/t cobalt.

New Direction and Plans for 2023

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, states “Hawkmoon has historically focused exclusively on gold exploration in Quebec. In particular, the Company found success with its Wilson Gold Project but has since determined that expanding its scope to include other minerals and jurisdictions makes sense at this time. Hawkmoon is excited to work and develop both of these new projects with guidance from Dr. Ankindinova”.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused on junior stage project acquisitions across Canada. One of these projects is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson Gold Project can be accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The company has recently acquired the Barriere and Gilnockie projects in British Columbia.

For more information, review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Randell P.Geo. Mr. Randell is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and independent of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the issuance of shares of Elysian Capital Corp. to the Company and the expansion of the Company’s focus from gold exploration exclusively in Quebec to include other minerals and jurisdictions. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

