SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Co. subsidiary, installs convenient and reliable chargers providing EV drivers options where they need them most



Miami, Fla., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has installed 50 EV charging stations through SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Co. wholly owned subsidiary, at the Granite Properties development, Midtown Union in Atlanta, Georgia, a new, transformative, mixed-use development serving offices, retail and multifamily. The EV charging stations are split between Midtown Union’s north and south parking decks and will serve the office customers, including Invesco’s new global HQ, residents of the Mira at Midtown Union, and soon to open retailers. Midtown Union’s new charging stations make electric vehicle ownership more accessible for drivers living or working in metropolitan Atlanta.

“We are excited to continue the long-standing relationship with Granite Properties,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “With the installation of the L2 EV charging stations at Midtown Union, Granite Properties is making electric vehicle ownership even more achievable for residents and visitors. We are thrilled to join the new Midtown Union development and look forward to supporting more Granite Properties projects in the future.”

The new Series 6 Level 2 charging stations installed at the Midtown Union development features a distinctive slim, modern aluminum casing and interactive LED lights that display station status at a glance. Using the SemaConnect Cloud, the property team can control access, customize pricing, and download usage and sustainability reports at a glance. With the SemaConnect app, Mira residents, and Midtown Union customers will be able to access the private stations, view station status, and manage their personal accounts.

“Granite focuses on creating healthy, efficient, and environment-friendly workspaces. Installing EV charging stations is part of our commitment to reduce our environmental impact on the communities where we operate. They also provide our customers with easy and reliable access to EV charging to get to their next destination,” said John Robbins, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties.

Midtown Union is developed by Granite Properties, StreetLights Residential and MetLife Investment Management. The recently completed development consists of a 26-story Class-AA office tower, 26-story Mira at Midtown Union residential tower, and 14-story Kimpton Shane Hotel. The office tower is Fitwel certified and pursuing LEED Silver certification. It also features wellness-focused amenities such as floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light, a 12,000 square foot landscaped outdoor terrace, touchless fixtures, clean air technology, and now smart-networked EV charging stations.

For more information on Midtown Union, visit https://midtownunionatl.com/.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ External Link.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

[email protected]