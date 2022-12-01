PR Newswire

The limited edition collection is available in time for the holiday season

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has partnered with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club to bring an exclusive holiday collaboration to U.S. consumers. Available on December 3rd, the Lovesac x Anti Social Social Club bundle features a custom hoodie, a t-shirt, a matching Lovesac Sac Cover, and Sac Insert for those looking to upgrade their style both on the street and at home this holiday season.

The limited edition Lovesac Sac Cover features an exclusive bright pink camouflage print designed by the streetwear brand. The bundle includes a matching hoodie and t-shirt, built to stand out or blend in, depending on what the holidays have in store. The custom Sac is available in both the SuperSac and CitySac sizes, to complement any space. The hoodies, t-shirts and Sacs will be available both through the bundle deal and sold separately while supplies last.

"On the heels of a successful NYFW for the Lovesac brand, this unique collaboration builds on the experience of Lovesac as a lifestyle brand—in and out of the home. We celebrate the artistry and aesthetic embodied by high fashion and street style," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. "Similar to Lovesac, the Anti Social Social Club prioritizes the customer by pairing high quality products with bold design. We are excited to partner with a streetwear brand of this caliber to bring culturally relevant style into homes this holiday season," said Nelson.

The Lovesac x Anti Social Social Club Sac Covers are made from a soft yet durable velvet that is machine washable. In addition, Sac Inserts come with a lifetime guarantee and are filled with a proprietary blend of recycled material called Durafoam offering an unmatched cloud-like comfort experience which is built to last a lifetime. Price points for the bundles will range from $989 to $1,339.

"At Anti Social Social Club, we are constantly thinking of ways to enhance our brand platform and reach new audiences interested in our core values. By partnering with Lovesac, we can take that focus to the next level, encouraging brand fans to elevate their looks with our new casual yet bold camouflage print. Made from sustainably sourced cotton and backed by the incredibly high durability standards Lovesac is known for, this collaboration provides consumers with a special bundle offering - the perfect mix of streetwear fashion and home design," said Head of Marketing, Anti Social Social Club.

This limited edition custom bundle will be sold exclusively at antisocialsocialclub.com while supplies last.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of its own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, DURAFOAM, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, SUPERSAC, CITYSAC, AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Lovesac