The+Hartford has appointed Terence Shields to the newly created role of chief sustainability officer, leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts across the enterprise. Shields will lead the Office of Sustainability as it guides The Hartford’s overall ESG strategy, initiatives and disclosures and will oversee the execution of the company’s ESG agenda. He will also continue to serve as assistant corporate secretary, supporting the Board of Directors’ oversight of ESG as well as assessing emerging ESG-related regulation. Shields dually reports to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns and General Counsel David Robinson.

“Terence’s deep knowledge of The Hartford’s businesses and functions and his legal and corporate-governance expertise position him well to lead The Hartford’s Office of Sustainability in this complex and dynamic environment,” said Burns, who chairs The Hartford’s Sustainability Governance Committee. “In this newly created role, he will lead efforts to further integrate ESG principles across the enterprise as we seek to create and preserve value for all of our stakeholders. Terence will further The Hartford’s legacy of leadership in environmental action, social responsibility and the highest standards of corporate governance.”

Shields has held a variety of leadership roles since joining The Hartford in 2006, most recently, serving as head of Corporate Law and interim head of sustainability. Prior to joining The Hartford, Shields served as an associate in the business law department of Goodwin Procter LLP. Shields holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan and a juris doctorate from Boston College Law School.

