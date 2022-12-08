Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker.

Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon SageMaker and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon SageMaker Ready Program helps customers quickly and easily find AWS Partners that can help accelerate their machine learning (ML) adoption by providing out-of-the-box abstractions for most common challenges in ML that build on top of the foundational capabilities Amazon SageMaker provides.

Amazon SageMaker offers a robust set of capabilities and AWS Partners help extend its value by integrating these capabilities with their solutions. By providing customers with a catalog of solutions that lift the complexities of machine learning, the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program will broaden the user base and increase customer adoption. Amazon SageMaker Ready Program members offer AWS customers Amazon SageMaker-supported products that offer Amazon SageMaker both in AWS Partner solutions they already know, or offer products that simplify each step of the ML model building. These applications are validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure customers have a consistent experience using the software.

Customers can review the Amazon SageMaker Ready Partner product catalog to confirm their preferred vendor solutions are already integrated with Amazon SageMaker. Customers can also discover, browse by category or ML model deployment challenges, and select partner software solutions for their specific ML development needs.

“We’re dedicated to helping companies unlock the full potential of their data and are pleased to become an Amazon SageMaker Ready Partner,” said John Mellor, CEO at Domo. “This designation highlights the work we’ve done to incorporate machine learning directly into the Domo platform to provide customers deeper data insights and help improve critical business processes in record time.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS+Service+Ready+Program to help customers identify solutions that support AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

Powered by Amazon SageMaker, Domo’s automated machine learning (Auto ML) makes it possible for anyone – whether they’re a data scientist or front-line worker – to process large amounts of data and determine the most accurate models for data analysis. The combination of Domo and Amazon SageMaker helps makes ML accessible to all employees and drives valuable ML-driven insights for business. With just a few clicks, customers can transform their data to prepare for ML and find the model that achieves the best performance for their task.

