Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has received the 2022 External Business Partner Excellence Award from Procter & Gamble (P&G) in honor of the carrier’s level of trust and collaboration. P&G works with 60,000-70,000 suppliers each year, including Schneider, and gives out 80 supplier awards annually. Schneider is the only carrier awarded a supplier award this year.

The External Business Partner Excellence Award recognizes Schneider as a carrier that has gone above and beyond, providing outstanding support to P&G by showing excellence across five key areas:

Commercial

Operational

Relationship

Citizenship

Innovation/Sustainability

“This award embodies Schneider’s values and ultimately builds on our promise of always delivering, always ahead,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Erin Van Zeeland. “Our associates are committed to supporting P&G, we have also instituted sustainable practices for their supply chain.”

Schneider helped reduce P&G’s carbon emissions by 10% over the last three years by converting a lane from truckload to intermodal.

