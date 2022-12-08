LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific ( BRSF ), a Florida-based applied science technology company, announces today a new distribution agreement with Fulcrum to drive sales, and the company further announces the hiring of Kevin Winterfield as vice president of marketing and communications to accelerate Brain Scientific’s strategic growth plan heading into the new year.

“Brain Scientific is ready for rapid expansion after completing important milestones, including improving the NeuroCapTM, achieving the CE Mark for sales in Europe, onboarding a strong manufacturing partner and signing distribution and sales rep partners,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Brain Scientific. “We are excited to have such experienced partners and colleagues joining our team at this critical moment in the company’s history.”

Fulcrum, a leader in the sales and marketing of B2B medical products, will help Brain Scientific further expand its sales and distribution network to the places the company sees as key growth markets as it continues to position itself as the leader in the quickly emerging medical wearables space.

“Brain Scientific’s vision of a wearable world, in the healthcare setting, is spot on. Starting with their innovative NeuroCapTM – which shortens EEG setup times and provides clinical staff and patients with more ease of use and comfort – they’ve shown they know exactly where the applied science space is going. We’re excited to bring their diagnostics to the medical practice and home setting while helping them realize their vision in both the short- and long-term,” said Reece Theriot, CEO of Fulcrum Sales and Marketing.

New VP of Marketing and Communications

Kevin Winterfield joins the Brain Scientific team as vice president of marketing and communications. He brings a wealth of marketing and communications experience in the B2B technology space. Winterfield has designed and led successful campaigns with IBM, Consumer Reports, TeamKCI and Bantam Tools to develop brands across identity creation, messaging, launch and sales. He also worked as an EEG and evoked potential technician early in his career and knows firsthand that the wearables market is ripe for rapid innovation.

“I’m excited to join this amazing team and strongly believe in Brain Scientific’s vision of bringing mind-blowing technology to the people and reimagining the motion of life,” said Winterfield.

Winterfield will work hand-in-hand with Daniel Cloutier , who recently joined the Brain Scientific team as chief revenue officer.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific Inc. ( brainscientific.com ) is an applied sciences technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of medical and OEM devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of OEM devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS

[email protected]

MEDIA

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Attachment