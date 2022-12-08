Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), consistent with its long-standing commitment to ensuring diversity and inclusion within the investment industry, has selected 16 minority-owned broker-dealers for its Minority Broker Program, an increase from 11 in 2019. Started in 2007, the program consists of firms owned by minorities, women, and disabled veterans. Participating broker-dealers are also utilized by Northern Trust Securities, Inc., NTAM’s brokerage affiliate, whose growing use of the program led to the increase in firms selected.

Each firm was selected for one or more asset classes, based on quantitative and qualitative selection criteria, including execution capabilities, technology platforms and performance. The firms are:

Academy Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

C. L. King & Associates, Inc.

Cabrera Capital Markets LLC

CastleOak Securities LP

Guzman & Company

Loop Capital Markets

Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

North South Capital

Penserra Securities, LLC

R. Seelaus & Co., LLC

Rice Securities, LLC

Roberts & Ryan Investments

Samuel A. Ramirez & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Tigress Financial Partners

“We at NTAM take very seriously and are very proud of our long-standing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I),” Northern Trust Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Angelo Manioudakis said. “To that end, we are delighted to be expanding our partnership with firms owned by minorities, women, and disabled veterans.”

NTAM’s commitment to DE&I is also part of its Multi-manager Solutions business which has invested approximately $5.7 billion with 21 minority-owned investment management firms through manager-of-manager programs as of June 30, 20221. NTAM’s overall commitment to DE&I has regularly been recognized, as evidenced by the firm having been named a Diversity Champion by InvestmentNews, a leading advisor trade publication, four out of five years since the 2018 inception of its Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards, including this past year.

In 2022, NTAM’s parent company, Northern Trust Corporation, received a 100% score in the “Disability+Equality+Index of Best Places to Work,” a comprehensive benchmarking measure of diversity inclusion 2. This marks the eight consecutive year it was named to the Index and the fourth consecutive year it received a 100% score. Also in 2022, for the fifth consecutive year, Northern Trust was named to Bloomberg%26rsquo%3Bs+Gender+Equality+Index, which tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

“We look forward to working with both the new and returning member firms of our Minority Brokerage Program,” Manioudakis said. “The application and selection process are quite rigorous, so we have complete confidence that chosen firms will provide the high level of service for which clients have been turning to NTAM for decades.”

The firms were selected by a group of Northern Trust partners from a group of 28 broker-dealers that responded to a request for information. This is the seventh time that Northern Trust Asset Management has gone through this process since the program’s inception in 2007.

