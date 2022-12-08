The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Voya Cares® are committed to providing financial support to entrepreneurs with Down syndrome through an annual grant program awarded to an individual with Down syndrome who wants to start their own business or grow an existing one.

Kevin Davis, owner of Mind Body Botanicals (Photo: Business Wire)

The recipient of this year’s $10,000 grant is entrepreneur Kevin Davis, owner of Mind Body Botanicals. The grant was awarded to Kevin and his family during National Entrepreneur Month in November, to raise awareness of the thriving community of entrepreneurs with Down syndrome, while helping support U.S. small businesses.

“NDSS is honored to work with Voya Cares over the last three years to elevate entrepreneurs with Down syndrome in the community,” said NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard. “We are dedicated to creating meaningful change in the career paths of people with Down syndrome across the country. This grant helps us continue to encourage meaningful employment and to help demonstrate the immense value, skills, and abilities of individuals with Down syndrome.”

Davis started his business out of a need to find an easier way to moisturize. He launched ultra-moisturizing towelettes that can be used on wet or dry skin. The product is all natural, organic, sustainable, biodegradable, and compostable. “I want to help people be able to easily and independently moisturize their skin and hopefully, if we get a lot of business, we can employ people with different abilities,” said Davis. The grant will be used to strategically invest in marketing and supplies for a larger inventory.

Davis was chosen from an impressive pool of applicants based on the creativity of the business plan, goals for the future of his business, and the impact he is making in his community. The company’s overall goal is to help people with limited mobility to moisturize their skin. His towelettes have been donated to nursing homes in the community and have helped senior citizens independently moisturize their skin or have their caregiver do it quickly for them.

“Voya Cares’ longstanding collaboration with NDSS helps both of our organizations work toward achieving our shared mission of making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities, particularly through making competitive, integrated employment available to the special needs community,” said Jessica Tuman, head of the Voya Cares and Voya Enterprise ESG Centers of Excellence. “Through competitive integrated employment, individuals with disabilities can truly achieve independence.”

To learn more about the grant and Voya’s collaboration with NDSS, visit ndss.org/engage/ndss-scholarships/ndss-voya-entrepreneur-grants.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society.

About Voya Cares®

An extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Go to voyacares.com to learn more.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts community events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation, and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 for World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

