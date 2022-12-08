Halston, a division of Xcel Brands and one of the most iconic names in American fashion, today announced a collaboration with Australian luxury sleepwear brand, Homebodii. The 12-piece capsule collection will launch November 30 on Halston.com and with select Australian retailers, including David Jones. Homebodii x Halston marks the first collaboration for the Halston brand under its new Creative Director, Ken Downing.

“Halston x Homebodii is glamorous, fun, sexy and sophisticated, the ultimate in stylish sleepwear. Would you expect anything less from HALSTON!,” said Downing. “Collaborating with Ingrid was a dream because blurring the lines of conventional dressing is a hallmark of HALSTON. I’m obsessed with the Bianca cami, the Houston slip, and the Jerry palazzo pant which can be easily worn for a fabulous evening out, or an intimate night in.”

The collection epitomizes Homebodii’s effortless sensuality and evokes Halston’s disco-era allure. Homebodii founder and designer Ingrid Bonnor often takes inspiration from the striking natural beauty of the Gold Coast area’s miles long beaches, exotic flora and fauna, mountains, and rainforest. She built the brand on an ethos of effortless, wearable, pieces that compliment Australia’s idyllic lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to partner with a brand as renowned and glamorous as Halston,” Bonnor said. “This collection pays homage to Halston’s incredibly chic heritage while also taking inspiration from our spectacular seaside location. We had loads of fun imagining how the spectacular ‘Halstonettes’ might have worn some of the pieces from this collection.”

When Homebodii debuted its first collection of bridal robes in 2012, the brand quickly found an international fan base eager for its beautiful yet easy-to-wear pieces. In fact, Homebodii’s Farrah robe is the number one most pinned bridal robe on Pinterest, with over 2 million pins. The Halston x Homebodii collection will be available in sizes XXS – XXL and will retail from $89.95 for a long bias-cut slip to $189 for a fringe-sleeve robe.

About Hombodii

Homebodii is a leading Australian luxury sleepwear and intimates brand launched in 2012 by Ingrid Bonnor. Known for whimsical campaigns, exclusive prints and distinctly feminine styling, Homebodii has expanded from its initial bridal robe collection into pyjamas, robes, intimates, loungewear, lifestyle, gifting, and kids’ sleepwear. Homebodii is stocked in leading international and Australian retailers and e-tailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Revolve Clothing, Anthropologie, The Iconic, David Jones and online at Homebodii.com.

About Halston

Roy Halston Frowick was the creator of luxury American fashion, whose ground-breaking designs continue to influence today’s fashion industry and define iconic American style. Halston used what became his signature materials of jersey, cashmere, and ultrasuede to reinvent the jumpsuit, the shirtdress, and the classic caftan, leaving an indelible mark on fashion. Today Halston is a luxury lifestyle brand – mixing legacy codes with a modern edge to create an effortless collection of women’s ready-to-wear and dresses.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. The company has sold in excess of $3BB US in retail sales through live streaming on TV. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestream production, merchandising, design, production, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design.+www.xcelbrands.com

