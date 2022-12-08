J.P. Morgan Wealth Management launched Wealth+Plan today, a free digital money coach that gives clients a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest, all in one place. The experience will be available for free to all 62 million digitally-active Chase customers in the top-ranked Chase Mobile app and Chase.com.

With Wealth Plan customers can:

Get a full view of their finances including accounts outside of Chase

Create and track goals in real time and get personalized step-by-step guidance on next steps

See how changes to their spending or savings today could impact their financial future

Schedule a video meeting and work one-on-one with a J.P. Morgan financial advisor

“Wealth Plan will be available for free to all customers inside the Chase app,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management. “This allows customers to see their savings and spending, and then set up their goals, like retirement, college savings or a vacation. They can explore options for how much they should save or invest to achieve that goal over time. We think it’s one of the best tools available and people will love it.”

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Wealth Management Digital Channels in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study.

By clicking on the ‘Plan & Track’ tab on the Chase app and Chase.com, clients will be able to access several features to help inform their financial decisions:

Income & spending shows earnings monthly, quarterly or annually, and compares them to a user’s spending categories

shows earnings monthly, quarterly or annually, and compares them to a user’s spending categories Net worth offers a view of total assets and debt

offers a view of total assets and debt Goal simulator allows users to envision the future they want, and then set, review and modify those goals. Customers can virtually adjust their financial decisions to see how changes today may impact their tomorrow

Throughout the experience, Wealth Plan will give suggestions and offer educational content that can help users make progress towards their goals.

“Wealth Plan lets clients take control of their finances and interact with us however they choose, which increasingly is digitally,” said Sam Palmer, Head of Digital Planning & Advice at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “And if they want to speak with an advisor, they can schedule a meeting right in the Chase app, and easily share their goals to have a meaningful conversation from day one.”

While projections created by J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan are hypothetical and do not reflect future investment results, clients can see how they are tracking towards their objectives and how changes today can affect them. For more information about Wealth Plan by J.P. Morgan visit www.jpmorgan.com%2Fwealthplan

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management offers a full spectrum of services and products for clients to plan and invest. They can invest digitally online, remotely over video or phone with an advisor, or in-person with an advisor in an office or local Chase branch.

Last month, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management launched Personal Advisors to provide remote advice. The firm is waiving advisory fees for Personal Advisors customers for six months.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and ~$615 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com%2Fwealth and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter.

