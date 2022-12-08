The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) and its subsidiaries, including but not limited to The Bancorp Bank, N.A. (“Bank”), released its inaugural ESG Report discussing its commitment to corporate responsibility by promoting good stewardship through continuous, sustainable, and values-based growth. Supported by the launch of a new ESG+webpage, the ESG Report provides an insightful summary of the Bank’s efforts to promote ethical, responsible, and principled business practices through environmental, social, and governance strategies aimed at increasing the Company’s positive impact in the banking and fintech industries.

“We believe that leadership is demonstrated beyond a company’s financial performance,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer. “The Bancorp is committed to inclusivity and sustainability in a thoughtful manner that ensures good stewardship for the benefit of all stakeholders – our employees, business partners, and the communities where we live, work, and serve.”

In 2021, The Bancorp established a Board-level ESG Committee to proactively oversee the Company’s strategy and approach to implementing ESG principles and managing ESG risks. Additionally, Bank management formed an ESG Working Group comprised of senior leaders from key areas of the organization. With the support of the ESG Committee, Bank management developed a comprehensive ESG strategy consistent with the Bank’s business model and relevant ESG principles, resulting in a framework that will shape the Bank’s ESG efforts in the coming years.

“I am proud of the efforts that our community has put forth, and I look forward to working with them on measuring, improving, and disclosing the expansion of our ESG efforts in the future,” concluded Damian Kozlowski.

To learn more about The Bancorp’s ESG effort, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thebancorp.com%2F or read+the+full+2021+ESG+Report.

About The Bancorp

The+Bancorp+Inc.%2C (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real+Estate+Bridge+Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

