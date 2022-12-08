Launching in December for Constipation Awareness Month, Initiatives Include Partnerships with Well-Known Lifestyle and Health Care Practitioner Influencers

Campaign Coincides with Salix's Continued Support of Advocacy Groups Building Innovative Patient Education Programs and Advancing Disease State Research in 2023

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC, Financial)( TSX:BHC, Financial) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the launch of a series of social media and digital initiatives to raise awareness during Constipation Awareness Month in December. The initiatives will discuss constipation diseases, including opioid-induced constipation (OIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). It is estimated that approximately up to 80% of patients receiving opioid medications for chronic pain experience OIC,1 30 million adults have CIC,2,3 and 3.4 million have IBS-C.2,3

The initiatives launching this month culminate a year in which Salix invested in a multipronged educational campaign that included the publication of digital content reaching more than 240 million consumers with valuable information about the symptoms of OIC, IBS-C, and CIC and treatment options they can discuss with their health care providers.

Constipation Awareness Month initiatives included partnerships with Johanna Grange, a lifestyle influencer who is sharing her perspectives about living with IBS-C with her 73,000 Instagram followers and in her blog, and Ethan Melillo, a pharmacist with more than 189,000 TikTok followers, who over the past year has been working with Salix to share a series of informative videos on TikTok discussing OIC and treatment options.

"As an industry leader in the gastroenterology space, Salix is continually identifying innovative ways to connect with the patient communities we serve," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, Gastroenterology Marketing, Salix. "In 2022, in addition to continuing to work with social media influencers lending their voice to raise awareness of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, Salix became the first organization to partner with the creators of the PLOP app, a new and creative bowel movement tracker digital solution that monitors and analyzes daily symptoms. The collaboration, which raises awareness about the connection between opioid pain medications and constipation, supports valuable conversations between patients and health care providers that may help lead to improved regularity in bowel movements."

To further support patients with chronic GI disorders in 2023, Salix will extend its partnerships with prestigious patient advocacy groups to advance public awareness and education for patients and health care providers. Salix will continue its collaboration with the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), the U.S. Pain Foundation, the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA), and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). Through its 2023 medical grant contributions program, Salix will continue to work with organizations such as the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) to advance research that will improve understanding of GI conditions.

Salix will continue to host patient resources at UnderstandingOIC.com and ConfrontConstipation.com which also offer information about treatment options to be discussed with health care providers.

