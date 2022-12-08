UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) ( STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial) ( FRA:9II, Financial) Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that the company has employed a sales team of total of eight people to secure a fast and smooth launch and the further commercial development of DiviTum® TKa on the US market.

Biovica's US organization is growing in preparation to the upcoming launch of the blood-based test DiviTum® TKa, that was recently cleared by the FDA. Biovica plans to launch DiviTum®TKa on the US market, through the fully owned laboratory in San Diego before the end of 2022. All team members have a long and successful background within diagnostics sales and collectively have more than 130 years of experience and a history of being top performers.

The team consists of the following roles.

Four specialty sales representatives have been hired to drive engagement with health care professionals in face-to-face meetings and to educate on DiviTum® TKa's strong clinical data. Their expertise will simplify ordering and samples collection logistics. They will help minimize patient out-of-pocket expense through direct bill and financial assistance programs.

In addition to the specialty sales representatives, Biovica has hired two market access directors who will leverage their relationships with hospitals to execute direct bill contracts. They will also partner with Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and drive inclusion into care pathways. These market access directors will have a regional payer focus.

To their help, specialty sales representatives and market access directors will have a Head of managed care and a Head of revenue cycle to drive and support execution.

"I am extremely pleased that these high performing industry professionals have committed to join our growing Biovica team. As a patient-centric organization, I am confident that we now have a very strong core team in place to successfully bring DiviTum®TKa to patients and their healthcare providers nationwide" said Warren Cresswell, Biovica President of the Americas.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica establishes experienced US sales team

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729665/Biovica-Establishes-Experienced-US-Sales-Team



