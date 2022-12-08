ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a film and music production company, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an affiliate relationship with 4D FüN.

4D FüN, https://4dfun.io/ , is a disruptive technology company, rooted in Artificial Intelligence and specializing in immersive volumetric technologies, NFTs, spatial computing, VR, AR, XR experiences, and gaming. Their underlying technology can be applied in several applications and across many industries including music, entertainment, sports, health, and specialized training. 4D FüN's volumetric modeling, the most advanced capturing technology to date, generates a 360°virtual 3D representation of a live recorded sequence which yields more vivid results along with drastically reduced production time and cost. 4D FüN produces a fully immersive, next-level experience that models the subtleties of human expression along with the unmistakable presence of a live performance.

Through 4D FüN's proprietary ecosystem, Scenez, https://scenez.io/ , users can experience live performances, exchange assets, and interact in the metaverse. Scenez is accessed through the Metamask digital wallet making it the world's first and only marketplace for virtual experiences built within the blockchain. The environment is powered by two separate core products called The Marketplace and The Platform. The Marketplace is where you can become a citizen of Scenez to find, acquire, sell or trade one-of-a-kind 4D experiences as well as your already owned digital assets. The Platform is where you get to interact with experiences and your already owned digital assets. You can view a demo of Scenez here: https://vimeo.com/760457334/71d94f409e

Through the agreement, Seven Arts will provide 4D FüN access to its Dolby Atmos technology, to further expand immersive audio experiences within Scenez, upon completion and launch of its new production facility in Atlanta. The Company will also act as a point of reference within the Atlanta market for artists and creators that may be interested in working with 4D FüN in the future.

Finally, Seven Arts has already begun initiating direct investments into 4D FüN, whereby Seven Arts will also be a stakeholder in 4D FüN's overall success. The company intends to make several direct investments with 4D FüN in the coming months.

Stated Seven Arts CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very excited for Seven Arts to be working with 4D FüN. Their company is at the forefront of virtual reality experiences and their utilization of blockchain technology makes them truly cutting edge. Our investments in 4D FüN will also serve to exponentially increase Seven Arts' overall value as well."

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

