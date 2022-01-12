Insight Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3333 PREMIER DRIVE, SUITE 800 PLANO, TX 75023

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were BIV(16.09%), TPL(13.63%), and TIP(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Insight Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 176,374 shares. The trade had a 14.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.24.

On 12/01/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.13 per share and a market cap of $36.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FBND by 47,615 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.32.

On 12/01/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.745 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 13,838 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.36.

On 12/01/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $87.11 per share and a market cap of $14.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 30,663 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.8.

On 12/01/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.86 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -11.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IG by 30,779 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.36.

On 12/01/2022, Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF traded for a price of $20.85 per share and a market cap of $19.81Mil. The stock has returned -16.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

