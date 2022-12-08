Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6 at 8:45 a.m. ET. A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Church & Dwight’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.churchdwight.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER™, TROJAN™, OXICLEAN™, SPINBRUSH™, FIRST RESPONSE™, NAIR™, ORAJEL™, XTRA™, L’IL CRITTERS™ and VITAFUSION™, BATISTE™, WATERPIK™, FLAWLESS™, ZICAM™, THERABREATH™ and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These fifteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005900/en/