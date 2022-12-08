NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / DuPont

In all parts of Earth, we are witnessing climate change through water. Unfortunately, climate-driven water challenges are already impacting people's access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)-with the most vulnerable disproportionately affected.

As such, dozens of water stewardship advocates have joined together to declare universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene as critical to making humanity more resilient to the near-term impacts of climate change. Today, during COP27 in Egypt, DuPont joined the CEO Water Mandate, Water Resilience Coalition, WASH4Work initiative, and nearly 50 other corporations and WASH experts in signing the COP27 Business Declaration on Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. The intent of the Declaration is to share a unified belief that, despite making humans more resilient in the face of climate change, rising global temperatures are putting SDG-6 and universal access to WASH at risk.

As a signer of the Declaration, DuPont believes that:

As global businesses, we are committed to taking action towards universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) across our operations, supply chains and in the communities where we operate - as part of our corporate water stewardship strategies In the face of the growing risks of climate change we recognize that water, sanitation and hygiene access is an important component of climate and water resilience actions Going forward we join global and local stakeholders in developing and applying a climate-resilient WASH framework to our water, sanitation and hygiene access programs and investments. As global businesses we will leverage our broad reach and influence to advocate for climate resilient WASH actions in partnership with global and local stakeholders.

Our need to optimize our water supplies-to adapt to impacts of climate change now while preparing for an even more water-constrained future-could not be more urgent.

The water sector will be critical to solving this challenge-innovating numerous ways to purify, conserve, reuse, transport, store, and analyze this precious resource. At the same time, climate resilience needs to be a fundamental driver of innovation-helping our customers uncover ways to optimize water more efficiently, use less energy, reduce waste, and reduce the carbon impact of safe water.

DuPont believes that safe water can become abundant, affordable and accessible to everyone-and that a focus on climate resilience, sustainability and equity should be our guiding posts.

If you agree and want to learn more, visit https://wash4work.org/cop27-declaration/.

