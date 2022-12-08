Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of McDonald Zaring Insurance (MZI), a full-service agency located in Walla Walla, Washington. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1932, McDonald Zaring Insurance serves individuals and businesses across all industries and sizes, including agri-business, wineries, financial institutions, health clinics and contractors. All 19 McDonald Zaring Insurance employees will be joining MMA as part of a newly created MMA office in Walla Walla, including leaders Shaun Borth, David Borth and Kevin Baffney.

“McDonald Zaring Insurance prides itself on its extensive experience and deep client relationships, aligning perfectly with MMA’s approach to helping clients achieve their goals and create a limitless future,” commented Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of MMA’s Northwest region. “We look forward to the collaboration and innovation to come as we welcome MZI to the MMA team and further bolster our presence in the region.”

Shaun Borth added: “We are delighted to join MMA as this will allow us to provide expanded resources and service capabilities to our existing and prospective clients. MMA also brings our colleagues new educational, professional and personal development opportunities, all within the culture of focusing on our colleagues, clients and communities. We could not be more excited for our next chapter.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh+McLennan+Agency+%28MMA%29 provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy+Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver+Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

