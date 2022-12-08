Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Out of the 150 employers that were included on this year’s list, Bright Horizons was ranked 10th in the largest companies category.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

“The work our employees do is deeply consequential. They have the opportunity to change the world through care and education. Their commitment and dedication to deliver excellence every day deserves to be recognized, rewarded, and celebrated,” said Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer. “Our aim is to provide our employees with the same gift they give to children, families and learner of all ages – and that is respect, devotion, a supportive and inclusive environment, and opportunity for lifelong learning.”

As a leading education and care company, Bright Horizons is the only company in the early childhood education field to offer teachers and center staff the opportunity to earn a college degree for free through its Horizons Teacher Degree Program.

Moreover, Bright Horizons has been recognized as a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace and its early childhood education classrooms. From its DEI Center of Excellence to Employee Advisory Groups, the company delivers on a vision for inclusion by creating an organization and culture where everyone feels a strong sense of belonging.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The+B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe+Events, and Studio%2FB.

