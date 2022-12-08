The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company’s common stock on December 30, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be December 15th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2022, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.2 trillion of assets, including approximately $18 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

