Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 30, 2022 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

  1. To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and

  2. To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcwNzE0MiM1MjkzMDQyIzUwMDAzMTI5OA==
Dynagas-LNG-Partners-LP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles