ATHENS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 30, 2022 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:



To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and



To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: [email protected]



Investor Relations/ Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: [email protected]