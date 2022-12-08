ATHENS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 30, 2022 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:
- To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and
- To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
Contact Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: [email protected]
Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]