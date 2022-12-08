LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LUXH), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement (“MLA”), inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban™ brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.

Located just steps from the beach, the Townhouse Hotel is a 70-unit property located in Miami’s South Beach. The property offers freshly remodeled Standard, Superior and Penthouse accommodations reflecting a chic combination of European style and Miami Beach flair, and a warm and hospitable staff.

The Company has also commenced operations at the Washington Hotel in New York City. As previously announced, the Company acquired the Washington Hotel via a 15-year MLA. Located in downtown Manhattan, the Washington Hotel is a premier, 217-unit luxury hotel with beautifully appointed rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor terrace, and rooftop that offers panoramic vistas of the New York City skyline.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in two of the country’s most exciting and desirable destination cities,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company’s future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create “win-win” opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company’s own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company’s consumer brand, LuxUrban™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the expected closing of noted lease transactions and continued closing on additional leases for properties in the Company’s pipeline, as well the Company’s anticipated ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the prospectus forming part of the Company’s effective Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262114). Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, leasing terms, high-level occupancy rates, and sales and growth plans. The financial projection provided herein are based on certain assumptions and existing and anticipated market, travel and public health conditions, all of which may change. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005968/en/