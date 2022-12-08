Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 financials on Thursday, December 15, 2022, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What: Jabil’s First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877

To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005953/en/