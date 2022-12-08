Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") has responded to a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research. On Dec. 1, 2022, Fisker issued a cease-and-desist letter to the firm, which announced a short position in Fisker stock at the same time it released a purported assessment containing numerous false and misleading allegations about Fisker’s business operations and its relationship with manufacturing partner Magna.

Fisker said: “Fisker Inc. does not have a bank guarantee with Magna, and Fisker owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean platform. The Ocean platform does not have 80 percent carryover parts from any other platform.”

Fisker intends to take immediate and aggressive action to address the false and misleading claims made by Fuzzy Panda Research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005991/en/