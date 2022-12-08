The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on the company’s common stock, a 4 percent increase from $0.76 per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

“With this increase, Eastman has raised the dividend for 13 consecutive years, demonstrating the Board’s confidence in our ability to generate strong earnings and cash flows,” said Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “This action also reflects Eastman’s commitment to returning cash to our stockholders and to maintaining a strong financial position as we execute our innovation-driven growth strategy.”

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005990/en/

