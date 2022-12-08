Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has completed the 500th store in its Project Fusion initiative, a remodel effort that creates a more contemporary customer experience. To mark the occasion, Tractor Supply will host neighbors at a celebration on Dec. 3 at its store in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

Project Fusion outfits new stores and retrofits existing Tractor Supply stores with an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping, including a Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools and an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more. As part of the initiative, some stores have added a new Garden Center with an expansive assortment of lawn and garden products, while others now offer a self-serve pet wash station or an on-site veterinary clinic.

“We have more customers shopping with us than ever before as people have embraced and adopted living Life Out Here,” said Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. “Project Fusion is a crucial part of our strategy to offer the products customers want in an easy-to-shop, digitally-enhanced format. Completing 500 Fusion stores is a significant achievement, and we are excited to celebrate with our Team Members, customers and neighbors in Thompson’s Station.”

The Project Fusion Store 500 event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thompson’s Station store, located at 4709 Traders Way, with a ribbon-cutting and guest speakers. The celebration features:

Complimentary coffee from Coffee Cart Nashville, biscuits from Puckett’s Restaurant and treats from East Tasty

Activity stations including a snow globe kit station, a pet treat station and a s’mores station

Hayrides

Raffles with giveaways

An animal-themed photo booth

Live musical performances from Zach Ray

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an in-store Tractor Supply scavenger hunt to win prizes.

The Thompson’s Station Tractor Supply remodel includes a new Garden Center that carries top brands like Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants, and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs as well as pots, planters, fertilizer, soil and gardening hand tools. The store also has an enhanced floorplan with revamped floors, Customer Service Hub and new mobile devices that allow Team Members to seamlessly check customers out on the spot, receive and fulfill online orders and notify customers when their order is ready for pickup. Furthermore, the Thompson’s Station Tractor Supply has expanded its Carhartt merchandise selection, offering a Carhartt “store-within-a-store” format featuring twice the amount of workwear products.

Tractor Supply is commemorating the milestone for posterity with a 10x10 canvas mural that will be gifted to the town of Thompson’s Station. A live muralist will be on-site at the event to capture the history of Tractor Supply and its relationship with Thompson’s Station through art. The mural will be the first in a series the retailer plans to roll out across the country.

“For 17 years, our store has served the Thompson’s Station community as a destination for expert advice and premium quality products that help our customers care for their farms, animals, gardens, yards, pets and households,” said Store Manager Naomi Imgrund. “The Project Fusion remodel has improved our ability to do so. We feel very fortunate to celebrate this exciting milestone at our store.”

To learn more about the Thompson’s Station store, visit TractorSupply.com%2Fstorelocator.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201006002/en/