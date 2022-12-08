U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise. Subsequently, U.S. Bancorp has updated its schedule of conference calls to review quarterly financial results. Calls will now be held on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2022 – Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT

First Quarter 2023 – Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2023 – Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT

The following previously announced dates remain unchanged:

Third Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

